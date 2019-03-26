Don’t Think About This Against Celtic, Former Rangers Striker Advises Gers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers star Michael Mols has insisted Alfredo Morelos must not think too much about his goal drought in Old Firm games, if he wants to score in the derby against Celtic on Sunday.



The Light Blues, who are without a win in their last four games in all competitions, will next face rivals Celtic in the Old Firm derby at Parkhead on Sunday in the Scottish Premiership.











Steven Gerrard’s men are in desperate need of a result to keep them alive in the race for the league title after the Bhoys opened up a 10-point lead at the summit in recent weeks.



Despite their inconsistent run of form since the turn of the year, Rangers will be aiming to take inspiration from their win over Celtic in December and they are expected to rely heavily on Morelos.





Mols, who spent five memorable years at Ibrox as a striker, feels Morelos must not think too much about his goal drought in Old Firm games and put himself under pressure, if he wants to score against Celtic on Sunday.



The former Ger also admitted he hopes the only way in which Morelos leaves Glasgow in the summer is on holiday and stressed the importance of a win against Celtic at Parkhead, even if it means Morelos is not on the scoresheet.





“He will leave Glasgow for sure in the summer – but hopefully only for a holiday!”, Mols was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.



“He has extended his contract but every club wants a natural goalscorer so he will be watched but time will tell if they are convinced.



“The Old Firm derby is important to the fans but in terms of Alfredo scoring in the derby it will only put more pressure on him if he thinks too much about the fact he hasn’t done it yet.



“It’s a team effort.



"Of course, the fans always want you to score against Celtic but the most important thing is to win and he has already proved he can score goals and hopefully he can do it at Parkhead but if not then just get the three points.”



Morelos, who recently penned an extension with Rangers until the summer of 2023, has netted 29 goals and registered 11 assists in all competitions this term.

