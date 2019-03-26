Following First Team Methods So Important For U23s – Leeds United Coach

Follow @insidefutbol





Carlos Corberan has revealed Leeds United Under-23s undergo the same training methodology as the first team under Marcelo Bielsa, in a bid to try and fully develop them for the demands of senior level football.



The young Whites clinched the Professional Development League North title with a comfortable 2-0 win over Colchester United at the JobServe Community Stadium in Essex on Monday.











Ryan Edmondson bagged a brace for the visitors as they ran out comfortable winners and established an unassailable lead over their rivals at the summit of the league table.



In the wake of their impressive title-winning performance, Corberan has revealed Leeds Under-23s undergo the same training methods as the first team to try and fully develop them to cope with the demands at senior level.





The Spaniard insisted it is important to develop the young players at such a young age so that they can make an impact at the highest level for the club and create a winning mentality within the team.



“Yes, I think it’s always important to see the team in all conditions and I think one of the best things is that we’re working with the first team and the Under-23s in the same style, same methodology”, Corberan told LUTV.





“I think this is something very important because as a team the Under-23s have to try to win all the games they can win because this is football and you need to have ambition and a winning mentality.



“And after that another important thing is to try to develop our players, trying to help them to be in the first team.



“So now we have to be happy because maybe one part of the success of the academy we have done, but now we have to continue growing.



“And continue trying to develop to the demands first team football are going to ask or demand from our players.”



Leeds Under-23s won the Professional Development League North title after amassing 53 points from their 26 games in the competition this season.

