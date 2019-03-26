He’s Really Improved, Has Big Future – Blackpool Boss On Sheffield United Loanee

Follow @insidefutbol





Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips has heaped the praise on Sheffield United loanee Ben Heneghan, tipping him for a bright future in the game.



Heneghan, who joined the Tangerines on a season-long deal last summer, has enjoyed regular involvement with the first team at Bloomfield Road this term.











The 25-year-old has clocked more than 3,500 minutes of playing time in all competitions for Blackpool and is proving to be a healthy addition to the team.



And amid his solid displays at the back for the Tangerines, Heneghan has come in for praise from McPhillips, who thinks the defender has a bright future ahead of him.





The Blackpool boss insisted that Heneghan has come on leaps and bounds since joining the club on loan and stressed that he has got several qualities that go hand-in-hand with his attitude to keep the ball out of the net.



McPhillips also added that Heneghan works hard in training and admitted he keeps getting better and better with more games under his belt for Blackpool this season.





“Ben really has improved. He trains as he plays and always puts his body on the line in training. That transfers into the games for him”, McPhillips told the club’s official website.



“He’s got other qualities as well – he can play, he can head it, he can hit a diagonal ball and he can pass – but his attitude to actually keeping the ball out of the net is second to none.



"There’s a bright future ahead for Ben.



“He’s having a terrific season with us and keeps getting better and better.”



Blackpool, who are currently just two points adrift of the final playoff spot in League One, will next face Plymouth Argyle on Saturday at Bloomfield Road.

