06 October 2018

26 August 2018

26/03/2019 - 20:52 GMT

Leeds and Sheffield United Would Find Premier League Leap Huge – Former Whites Boss

 




Former Leeds United and Sheffield United boss Kevin Blackwell has warned his two ex-employers that they will find the Premier League a massive step up from the Championship if they win promotion.

Chris Wilder’s men leapfrogged the Whites to take a slender one-point lead in the race for automatic promotion after their narrow 1-0 win at Elland Road before the international break.




With Norwich City at the top of the table and looking on course for the Championship title, meaning Leeds and Sheffield United could be fighting for the runners-up spot.

And as both teams prepare to return to action this weekend following the hiatus due to the international break, Blackwell has warned both Leeds and Sheffield United will find the difference in standard of the Premier League to be massive, if they clinch promotion.
 


The former Whites and Blades boss stressed that everything ranging from the pace, power, technique and crowds are on a different level in the top flight.

“Whoever goes up, they’re going to find the difference between the Championship and the Premier League is phenomenal”, Blackwell was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post.  
 


“The pace, power, technique, crowds, expectations – everything. The games get dissected, what players do and what they don’t do."

Blackwell is currently trying to help Cardiff survive, alongside Neil Warnock, and feels it would be a big achievement.

“It’s massive and I think if we can keep Cardiff up then it will definitely be one of our biggest achievements.”

Blackwell, who is currently working as Warnock’s assistant at the Welsh capital, guided both Leeds and the Blades to Championship playoff finals during his spells in charge.
 