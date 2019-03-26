Leeds Supporters Giving Players Big Benefit In Premier League Cup – Whites Coach

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United Under-23s coach Carlos Corberan has hailed the incredible support given to his team in the Premier League Cup and feels the players will reap the rewards.



Leeds Under-23s have embarked on a memorable campaign so far this season and were crowned champions of the Professional Development League North on Monday.











Corberan’s men have also progressed to the quarter-finals of the Premier League Cup, where they face Burnley on Friday in what promises to be a riveting clash.



And ahead of their meeting with the Clarets, Corberan has hailed the incredible support bestowed on the young Whites by the supporters throughout their Premier League Cup run, insisting it has helped his players.





The Under-23s boss admitted the support shown by the fans is a huge positive and went on to claim that it will help his players cope with the demands of playing in front of a packed Elland Road, should they make it to the senior team in the future.



“I think the Premier League Cup, it’s the first time that we are playing this competition and I think it’s been very important because first of all, the support of our fans in every game is unbelievable”, Corberan told LUTV.





“We are showing how big [and] united we are, I don’t know how many teams make the stadium full when we [Under-23s] are playing so this is something very positive.



“It is something that’s helping our players a lot, because they need to play in these type of conditions.



"We need to give them the experience to adapt to when they arrive at Elland Road.



“They play with more than 35,000 people or close to that and they be ready to play naturally in the same condition as they are training.



“So I think this competition is being very nice because our supporters are making this competition very special for us and we would like to continue.”



Leeds edged out Fulham in the previous round of the Premier League Cup on penalties and will be eyeing maintaining their credentials in the competition on Friday.

