06 October 2018

26 August 2018

26/03/2019 - 21:06 GMT

No Reason We Can’t Beat Leeds United, Were Better Side At Den – Millwall Star

 




Millwall midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe has insisted that the Lions will go to Elland Road with confidence after holding Marcelo Bielsa's side to a draw at the Den, where he felt team were the better side.

The last encounter between the two sides ended in a 1-1 draw  in September, with the hosts on that occasion scoring first, but settling for just one point after a late strike from Jack Harrison.




The result at Den was preceded by a 4-3 win for the Lions at Elland Road last season and the Manchester United academy recruit insists that his team can take confidence from all those performances.

“We were the better team when we played them at The Den this season and we all remember what happened when we last went there – we beat them 4-3 in an epic game", Tunnicliffe was quoted as saying by the South London Press.
 


The 26-year-old also took time to stress the unpredictability factor of the Championship, insisting that if Millwall can beat Birmingham City away, there is no reason why they cannot do the same against Leeds United.

“We will be going there with a lot of confidence. Anyone can beat anyone in this league – not many would have tipped us to go to Birmingham and win 2-0.
 


“The next one is a massive match and not just because of where the two clubs are in the league – but also there is a rivalry as well.

"It’s a good one for us to go into after having a bit of a rest.

“Everyone is going to be massively up for it and want to be playing.”

Leeds are under pressure to respond to defeat against Sheffield United before the international break, a loss that knocked the Whites out of the top two.
 