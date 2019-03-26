Rangers Really Do Need To Tie Him Up – Gers Legend On Loanee

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers legend Barry Ferguson feels the Gers must secure a permanent deal for Liverpool loanee Ryan Kent in the summer, if they want to push on again next season.



Kent, who made the switch to Scotland on a season-long deal last summer, has made a lasting impact at Ibrox with his performances so far this term.











The Englishman has been a vital cog in Steven Gerrard’s plans to revamp Rangers after featuring prominently for the first team in 37 games across all competitions this season.



However, the winger is due back at Anfield in the summer and Ferguson feels that Rangers must secure a permanent deal to try and lure Kent to Ibrox ahead of next season.





The Gers legend insisted that Kent has already shown he can handle the pressure of playing for Rangers and is sure the Ibrox side will be desperate to tie him up on a permanent basis.



Despite the interest, Ferguson also warned Rangers that Kent will not come cheap and added that he hopes the Old Firm giants can have enough funds to try and facilitate a move in the summer.





“I hope they’ll have the budget [to attract Kent to Ibrox on a permanent deal in the summer], because he is a player that I think Rangers will need to keep if they want to push on again next season”, Ferguson said on the PLZ Soccer show.



“I think he’s been great for Rangers, he’s shown that he can handle the pressures of playing at a big club like Rangers, so I think he is going to be key for Steven Gerrard in the summer.



“He [Gerrard] will be desperate to tie him up and he’ll be looking at the board to back him, because he’ll not come cheap, he’ll be [around] £4m, £5m at least.



“So he is one that Rangers do really need to tie up [in the summer].”



Kent, who is under contract at Liverpool until 2022, has netted five goals and contributed to nine assists across all competitions for Rangers this season.

