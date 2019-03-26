This Celtic Star Could Run Rangers Ragged – Bhoys Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic legend John Hartson believes that Neil Lennon could turn to Tom Rogic during the Glasgow derby on Sunday in a bid to try and run the Rangers defence ragged at Parkhead.



Rogic, who missed the derby defeat against Rangers in December due to international duty, has yet to make an appearance for Celtic since the turn of the year.











However, the 26-year-old is now in line to make a return to the team against Rangers on Sunday, after recovering from a knee injury that required surgery.



Rogic has enjoyed considerable success against Rangers in the past and Hartson feels he could be a huge boost for Celtic at Parkhead on Sunday.





The former Bhoy claimed there is nobody else quite like Rogic in the Celtic team and stressed that he loves playing and putting in a performance against Rangers.



Hartson also admitted that Lennon could turn to Rogic for an hour or so to try and run the Rangers defence ragged on Sunday, as Celtic aim to move one step closer to the league title.





“Tom Rogic has been missed and is now fit.



"There is nobody else quite like him, the way he can turn an opponent, his dribbling and shooting ability. The Australian loves playing against Rangers”, Hartson wrote in his column for the Evening Times.



“He’s had no game time for almost two months, but I wonder if Lennon will ask him to go out there for an hour and try to run the Rangers defence ragged as he has done so many times before.



“Whatever team he goes with, Lennon needs to win. I think he will.”



Rogic has been restricted to just 15 appearances in the Scottish Premiership so far this season.

