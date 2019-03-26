Too Close To Call Between Leeds and Sheffield United – Former Whites Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United and Sheffield United manager Kevin Blackwell insists that it is difficult to choose between the Blades and the Whites for an automatic playoff spot at the moment.



At the moment just one point separates the two sides, with the Whites being replaced from the top two by Chris Wilder's team after a narrow win before the international break.











Pointing out the differences between the two sides, Blackwell said that while the Peacocks tend to play a more free-flowing game, the Blades are able to grind out results.



Blackwell is unsure about Leeds defensively, giving the Blades the edge at the back.





But he remains cautious about making a prediction over who will finish in an automatic promotion spot.



“Leeds are more free-flowing at times and they create lots of chances”, Blackwell was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post.





“The Blades are a bit more pragmatic. They grind the results out.



"When Leeds are on the front foot, they are very difficult to beat. But if there is a question mark it is defensively.



“The Blades seem to have more of a blend throughout the team.



"They’re quite strong at the back, they’re fairly steady in midfield and they can also get goals. But one point between the two? Do me a favour. It can turn on a draw.



"It’s too close to call right now.”



While Leeds resume their campaign with a match against relegation battlers Millwall on Saturday, Sheffield United play on the same day against Bristol City.

