We Need High Level Performance Against Leeds United, Millwall Star Feels

Millwall midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe believes that if his team can maintain their level from the Brighton & Hove Albion game when they face Leeds United this weekend, it could allow the Lions to take a big step towards Championship survival.



The Lions went down fighting in the quarter-final of the FA Cup as they lost 5-4 on penalties to the Premier League side after holding them to a 2-2 draw in normal time.











Millwall's position in the Championship is a matter for concern for everyone associated with the club as they find themselves just above the drop zone, with one point separating the Lions from relegation battlers Rotherham United.



The Manchester United academy recruit is keen for Millwall to take the level of their performance against Brighton into their coming games.





Revealing his familiarity with Marcelo Bielsa's side, Tunnicliffe was quoted as saying by the South London Press: “It’s hard not to watch them because they seem to be on the TV every week.



“I know all about them.





“To be top of the tree from probably the first week of the season up until recently – when you consider how tough the division is – that takes some doing.



"They are a good team.



“But if we have the same application that we had on Sunday against Brighton then it is going to be massive in keeping us in the league.”



Millwall have played game fewer than those sides below them and also have a better goal difference than the bottom four.

