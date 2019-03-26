We’re Loving Packed London Stadium – West Ham Star

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham midfielder Jack Wilshere has insisted that his team are loving playing at the London Stadium and are keen to earn a positive result against Everton at the ground this weekend.



The Hammers are unbeaten in their last seven matches in all competitions at the London Stadium.











Wilshere is delighted with the backing West Ham are receiving at their home ground this season and feels the fans have provided amazing support.



The midfielder noted that West Ham regularly pack out the London Stadium.





And he is keen for West Ham to continue their push up the Premier League standings by seeing off Marco Silva's Everton outfit this weekend, making full use of home comforts.



“We have a fantastic stadium and an amazing fan base, and when they’re cheering us on here, supporting us, there’s nothing like it in football", Wilshere told his club's official website.





"We fill this stadium every week and, as a footballer, we want to play in that environment all the time.



"We want to continue our good run against Everton now."



West Ham scored an impressive 3-1 win at Goodison Park earlier this season, with goals from Andriy Yarmolenko and Marko Arnautovic.

