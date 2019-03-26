You’ll See Real Scott Brown, Celtic Legend Warns Rangers

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic legend John Hartson has warned Rangers they will come up against a more determined Scott Brown during the Glasgow derby at Parkhead on Sunday.



Neil Lennon’s men return to action in the Scottish Premiership following the international break, when they host rivals Rangers at Parkhead on Sunday, in the third Glasgow derby of the season.











Both teams have endured contrasting fortunes since they met in December, with the Hoops opening up a healthy 10-point lead at the top of the table after the defeat to Rangers at Ibrox.



And ahead of the crunch meeting between the two bitter rivals, Hartson has warned that Rangers will come up against a more determined Brown on Sunday.





The Bhoys skipper had to come in for criticism after struggling during the 1-0 defeat at Ibrox in December and Hartson has issued a warning to Rangers by insisting it will not be the same at Parkhead.



“I know what it’s like to be in the dressing room”, Hartson wrote in his column for the Evening Times.





“Scott Brown will be reminding his team what so-and-so was saying after the game, what was written in the newspapers or said on television.



“Brown didn’t have his best day – I did feel some of the criticism was over the top – and there were a few who wrote him off, with some believing that he was on his way to Australia.



“The captain, I am sure, will be a lot better this Sunday.



"Rangers will see the real Scott Brown at Parkhead.”



Brown, who signed an extension with Celtic until 2021 in January, has notched up 42 appearances in all competitions so far this season.

