XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

26/03/2019 - 12:53 GMT

You’ll See Real Scott Brown, Celtic Legend Warns Rangers

 




Celtic legend John Hartson has warned Rangers they will come up against a more determined Scott Brown during the Glasgow derby at Parkhead on Sunday.

Neil Lennon’s men return to action in the Scottish Premiership following the international break, when they host rivals Rangers at Parkhead on Sunday, in the third Glasgow derby of the season.




Both teams have endured contrasting fortunes since they met in December, with the Hoops opening up a healthy 10-point lead at the top of the table after the defeat to Rangers at Ibrox.

And ahead of the crunch meeting between the two bitter rivals, Hartson has warned that Rangers will come up against a more determined Brown on Sunday.
 


The Bhoys skipper had to come in for criticism after struggling during the 1-0 defeat at Ibrox in December and Hartson has issued a warning to Rangers by insisting it will not be the same at Parkhead.

“I know what it’s like to be in the dressing room”, Hartson wrote in his column for the Evening Times.  
 


“Scott Brown will be reminding his team what so-and-so was saying after the game, what was written in the newspapers or said on television.

“Brown didn’t have his best day – I did feel some of the criticism was over the top – and there were a few who wrote him off, with some believing that he was on his way to Australia.

“The captain, I am sure, will be a lot better this Sunday.

"Rangers will see the real Scott Brown at Parkhead.”

Brown, who signed an extension with Celtic until 2021 in January, has notched up 42 appearances in all competitions so far this season.
 