27/03/2019 - 17:48 GMT

Arsenal and Tottenham Target Steven Nzonzi Linked With Sevilla Return

 




Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur target Steven Nzonzi has been tipped to return to Sevilla during the summer transfer window.

Roma paid around €30m to sign the Frenchman from Sevilla last year, but he is ready to leave the Italian capital after less than 12 months on the books.




The Serie A giants are planning a major overhaul of their squad in the summer, with the club keen to make their top Italian stars as the front and centre of their project.

The club will consider offers for several top stars and it has been claimed Nzonzi is one of the players the club are prepared to sell at the end of the season.
 


And according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Sevilla have emerged as a possible destination for the Frenchman, who could return to the Spanish club in the summer.

With Monchi also back at Sevilla as the club’s sporting director, the possibility of the Spanish side making a move to re-sign the midfielder has increased.
 


However, Nzonzi is claimed to prefer a move to the Premier League, where Tottenham and Arsenal are interested in getting their hands on the Frenchman.

Roma are likely to demand the €30m they paid for Nzonzi last summer from his suitors in order to avoid making a loss from the transaction.
 