Big Bayern Munich Bid May Not Be Enough To Land Arsenal Target

Bayern Munich are prepared to table a big money offer for Arsenal target Kai Havertz, but it could not prove to be enough to convince Bayer Leverkusen to sell him.



The 19-year-old attacking midfielder has won hearts in Germany since breaking into the Leverkusen squad in 2016 and has been a major player at the BayArena.











He has scored 13 goals and provided seven assists this season, and is considered to be one of the best young talents in German football at the moment.



Arsenal have long been keeping tabs on him with a view to the possibility of Havertz being Mesut Ozil’s long term replacement, but Bayern Munich have also been watching the youngster.





And according to German magazine Sport Bild, the Bundesliga champions are prepared to offer big money for the talented German in order to take him to the Allianz Arena this summer.



It has been claimed that the Bavarians are ready to table a bid in the region of €75m to get their hands on Havertz at the end of the season.





But that figure could still prove to be not good enough as Bayer Leverkusen are under no pressure to sell a player who still has three years left to run on his contract.



It has been claimed that they will not consider selling one of their best academy products for an offer of less than €100m.

