Burnley Will Want To Prove Point, Leeds United Coach Warns U23s

Carlos Corberan has warned his Leeds United Under-23s side that Burnley will be desperate to beat them in their Premier League Cup quarter-final on Friday after missing out on the Professional Development League North title.



The young Whites took full advantage of Burnley’s defeat against Bristol City to be crowned champions of the Professional Development League North section with a 2-0 win over Colchester United on Monday night.











Leeds secured the title courtesy of a brace from Ryan Edmondson and will now shift their focus to the Premier League Cup, where they face Burnley on Friday.



And prior to their quarter-final clash with Burnley, Corberan has warned Leeds Under-23s that the Clarets will be desperate to get one over them after missing out on the Professional Development League title.





The Spaniard admitted that it will be a difficult game on Friday and stressed the Clarets will be wanting to show they can beat the Whites.



Corberan also insisted the young Whites must focus on recovering well for the cup tie in a bid to try and conjure a good performance against Burnley.





“I think it’s one of the teams that were following us in the league. We know it will be a tough game, of course”, Corberan told LUTV.



“Every competition is different and now when you win the title, they want to show they can beat you too, so I think it’s going to be a very tough game.



“We need to recover very well, we need to enjoy the moment well, maybe tonight, but from tomorrow we need to rest, work on recovery and train to come back again and show our best level in the next game [against Burnley]”.



Leeds have been drawn away from home in the quarter-final and will have to produce a strong performance to beat Burnley in their own backyard.

