06 October 2018

26 August 2018

27/03/2019 - 11:39 GMT

Chelsea Goalkeeping Coach Comments On Jose Mourinho Ligue 1 Link

 




Chelsea goalkeeping coach Christophe Lollichon believes Jose Mourinho would bring eyeballs to Ligue 1 if he takes charge of a French top tier club.

Mourinho has been out of work since Manchester United sacked him in December and the Portuguese has been keen to return to football management soon.




The option of returning to Real Madrid is no longer there as the club re-appointed Zinedine Zidane nine months after the Frenchman decided to leave the Spanish giants.

He has been linked with a move to Ligue 1 and it has been claimed that Lyon and Monaco are two options Mourinho could be exploring as a vessel to return to coaching.
 


But at the moment nothing concrete has developed and there are no talks between the clubs and his representatives.

However, Lollichon feels if Mourinho decides to move to France it would be a huge boost to Ligue 1 and believes the Portuguese would bring a new audience to the French top tier.
 


“He would bring his belief, the certainty of winning trophies, because he won everywhere he went, the Chelsea coach told French sports daily L’Equipe.

“He can bring out something more out of the players, which can give them the means to galvanise [themselves] for a while.

“We may not appreciate the character, but he would increase the media coverage on Ligue 1.”

Mourinho has said that he is preparing to return to football and it remains to be seen whether he will be in a coaching job ahead of the start of next season.
 