Claim From Italy: Inter Banking On Boost To Push Through Romelu Lukaku Swoop

Follow @insidefutbol





Champions League qualification could be the key to Inter's possible pursuit of Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku.



Inter are looking to sell Mauro Icardi in the summer and want to bring in a top-level striker to replace the Argentine at the San Siro ahead of next season.











Manchester United striker Lukaku has emerged as Inter’s top target, but the club are acutely aware of the challenges they would face if they decide to make a move for the Belgian.



The Premier League side may not want to let Lukaku go as he has hit form under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his €10m per year salary package is also a major hurdle for Inter.





But according to Italian daily La Repubblica, Inter believe Champions League qualification will make Lukaku a more of an attainable target in the summer.



Inter are third in the league table at the moment and the club feel the extra Champions League income will give them extra leeway to spend on a player of Lukaku’s calibre.





But they have also identified Roma’s Edin Dzeko as a potential plan B if they fail in their pursuit of the Manchester United man.



Lukaku, who has a contract until 2022 with Manchester United, has 15 goals to his name this season.

