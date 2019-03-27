Harry Kane Would Lead Spurs Exodus If This Happens – Former Premier League Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Steve Nicol feels that Tottenham Hotspur captain Harry Kane will be the first player to leave the club, if Mauricio Pochettino departs in the summer.



Kane, who has been the standout performer for Spurs in recent years, won the Golden Boot award at the FIFA World Cup in Russia last summer.











Despite his steady ascent to the upper echelons of world football, the Englishman has remained steadfastly committed to Tottenham.



But Nicol feels that Kane’s commitment to Spurs purely depends on his loyalty towards Pochettino, who has regularly been linked with other managerial jobs.





The former Liverpool defender believes that Kane will be the first one to find the exit door at Spurs to spark an exodus of players, should Pochettino decide to move on in the summer.



“I think the main thing that Tottenham have is keeping him there is Pochettino”, Nicol said on the ESPN FC show.





“Listen, if Pochettino went in the summer to Manchester United or Real Madrid or anywhere else, then you would see an exodus and the first one out would be Harry Kane.



“Right now he is completely loyal to Tottenham and more importantly, I think he is loyal to Pochettino.”



Kane, who has scored 24 goals and contributed to six assists in all competitions this term, has a contract at Spurs that runs until the summer of 2024.

