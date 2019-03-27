XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

27/03/2019 - 13:20 GMT

He’d Even Accept This – Arsenal Loan Star’s Father On Son’s Napoli Role

 




The father of Arsenal loanee David Ospina has insisted that the goalkeeper is prepared to stay at Napoli even as a squad player.

Ospina joined the Serie A giants last summer on loan from Arsenal and Napoli have an option to buy the Colombian on a permanent deal in the summer.




The Italian outfit have been keen to take up the option, but they are yet to make the move to do so and Ospina's future at the club remains unclear, despite him making 21 appearances this season.

His father, Hernan Ospina, stressed that his son wants to continue at Napoli and has thoroughly enjoyed the atmosphere around the club.
 


The goalkeeper has not been a certain starter this season as Carlo Ancelotti has juggled his goalkeeping options.

But that is not a concern as his father reiterated that his son is even prepared to accept a squad role if it helps him to continue at Napoli.
 


“He is very happy at Napoli, he is very happy with the whole atmosphere”, the goalkeeper’s father told Italian outlet CalcioNapoli24 Live.

“He would like to stay here next season.

“He would even accept the role of not being a starter as he is part of an important team.”

Ospina played all the games in the Champions League, but he has not made a single appearance in the Europa League.

 