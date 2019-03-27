He’d Even Accept This – Arsenal Loan Star’s Father On Son’s Napoli Role

Follow @insidefutbol





The father of Arsenal loanee David Ospina has insisted that the goalkeeper is prepared to stay at Napoli even as a squad player.



Ospina joined the Serie A giants last summer on loan from Arsenal and Napoli have an option to buy the Colombian on a permanent deal in the summer.











The Italian outfit have been keen to take up the option, but they are yet to make the move to do so and Ospina's future at the club remains unclear, despite him making 21 appearances this season.



His father, Hernan Ospina, stressed that his son wants to continue at Napoli and has thoroughly enjoyed the atmosphere around the club.





The goalkeeper has not been a certain starter this season as Carlo Ancelotti has juggled his goalkeeping options.



But that is not a concern as his father reiterated that his son is even prepared to accept a squad role if it helps him to continue at Napoli.





“He is very happy at Napoli, he is very happy with the whole atmosphere”, the goalkeeper’s father told Italian outlet CalcioNapoli24 Live.



“He would like to stay here next season.



“He would even accept the role of not being a starter as he is part of an important team.”



Ospina played all the games in the Champions League, but he has not made a single appearance in the Europa League.



