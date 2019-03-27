XRegister
27/03/2019 - 12:00 GMT

I Went To Their Games – Rangers Starlet Reveals Liking For Crystal Palace

 




Rangers talent Nathan Young-Coombes has revealed he has a liking for Crystal Palace and often went to Selhurst Park to take in Eagles games.

Young-Coombes, who joined the Gers academy just before the Al Kass International Cup in February, has been an impressive performer for the Under-17s.




The Englishman produced a top drawer performance during the tournament in Qatar as the young Gers became the first British team to win the competition, after beating Roma on penalties.

And during his short time in Glasgow, Young-Coombes has already established himself after leaving England in search of better opportunities last month.
 


Young-Coombes has continued to keep an eye on events south of the border and admits he is a fan of Crystal Palace.

“I like Crystal Palace and went to a lot of their games when I was younger”, Young-Coombes said in a Twitter Q&A.
 


Young-Coombes also admitted that he looks up to Rangers striker Jermain Defoe in the first team squad at Ibrox and added that he saw plenty of videos of the veteran hitman while growing up in London.

“Jermain Defoe [is one player that I look up to in the first team squad]”, he added.

“I watched a lot of videos of him when I was younger”

Young-Coombes, who has represented England at Under-15 level, is contracted to Rangers until 2021 and will hope to catch Steven Gerrard's eye.
 