Inter Identify Chelsea Star As Transfer Plan B

Inter have identified Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic as a replacement target for Ivan Rakitic in the summer.



The Nerazzurri want to sign a midfielder at the end of the season and Barcelona star Rakitic is the club’s first choice target for the transfer window.











But a number of other clubs are also tracking the Croatian and Inter are aware that they could struggle to match the spending power some of his other suitors.



Rakitic remains their top target, but Inter are also putting in contingency plans and have identified a plan B if they fail to get their hands on the Barcelona midfielder.





And according to Italian daily Tuttosport, Chelsea midfielder Kovacic has emerged as Inter’s plan B to Rakitic and the club are closely monitoring his situation.



A former Inter player, Kovacic joined Chelsea on loan from Real Madrid last summer, but the Blues do not have an option to buy him in the summer.





As it stands, the Croatian will return to Real Madrid at the end of the season and Inter are considering making a move for him ahead of the start of the new campaign.



The midfielder left Inter to join Real Madrid in 2015 after spending two-and-a-half years at the San Siro.

