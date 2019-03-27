XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

27/03/2019 - 17:53 GMT

Inter Identify Chelsea Star As Transfer Plan B

 




Inter have identified Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic as a replacement target for Ivan Rakitic in the summer.

The Nerazzurri want to sign a midfielder at the end of the season and Barcelona star Rakitic is the club’s first choice target for the transfer window.




But a number of other clubs are also tracking the Croatian and Inter are aware that they could struggle to match the spending power some of his other suitors.

Rakitic remains their top target, but Inter are also putting in contingency plans and have identified a plan B if they fail to get their hands on the Barcelona midfielder.
 


And according to Italian daily Tuttosport, Chelsea midfielder Kovacic has emerged as Inter’s plan B to Rakitic and the club are closely monitoring his situation.

A former Inter player, Kovacic joined Chelsea on loan from Real Madrid last summer, but the Blues do not have an option to buy him in the summer.
 


As it stands, the Croatian will return to Real Madrid at the end of the season and Inter are considering making a move for him ahead of the start of the new campaign.

The midfielder left Inter to join Real Madrid in 2015 after spending two-and-a-half years at the San Siro.
 