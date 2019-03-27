It Was More Important To Play – Liverpool Star Doesn’t Regret Loan Switch

Follow @insidefutbol





Marko Grujic has insisted that he does not regret not being part of a Liverpool squad who could possibly win the league title this season.



The Serbian midfielder joined Hertha Berlin on loan last summer and despite a few injury issues, he has been playing regular football for the Bundesliga outfit this season.











Grujic has enjoyed being a regular starter at Hertha Berlin and indicated he would not trade that for anything else as he feels at this stage of his career, he needs to be playing regular football.



The Serbian stressed that he does not miss being part of a potentially title-winning Liverpool team as he was unlikely to play regular football, which he believes is more important.





Asked if he regrets not being part of a potentially title-winning Liverpool team even just as a substitute, the midfielder told German daily Bild: “Of course it would have been great to be there.



“But for the development at this stage of my career, it is more important for me to always be in the starting eleven.





“And not just be mentioned in name only.”



Grujic, who has a contract until 2023 with the Reds, has made 14 senior appearances for Liverpool thus far.

