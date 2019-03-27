XRegister
06 October 2018

27/03/2019 - 21:48 GMT

It’s About Doing It For The Fans – Sunderland Star On EFL Trophy Final

 




Sunderland star Lee Cattermole has insisted the Black Cats want to build on their strong relationship with the fans by clinching the EFL Trophy, ahead of Portsmouth in the final on Sunday.

Jack Ross’ men return to action following their two-week hiatus owing to the international break, when they lock horns with fellow promotion-chasers Portsmouth in the EFL Trophy final at Wembley.




The Black Cats are still in with a chance of securing automatic promotion to the Championship and could give themselves a shot in the arm by lifting silverware this weekend.

Cattermole, who has completed a decade at the club this year, insisted Sunderland are keen on building on their strong relationship with the fans by lifting the trophy for them at Wembley on Sunday.
 


The 31-year-old admitted the fans have been spectacular so far this term and stressed the team would like to build on the feel-good factor at the Stadium of Light by adding the icing to the cake in the form of silverware.

“For us as a club and having been here as long as I have, it’s a rebuilding job”, Cattermole said in a press conference.  
 


“We’ve built a good relationship with the fans, we’re unbeaten at home, we’ve had massive attendances all season and there’s a really good feeling about the place.

“We want to keep building that relationship and this could be the icing on the cake.

"It’s about doing it for the supporters and for the football club.

“It is a big game.

"Two big football teams and we’re looking forward to it.”

Cattermole is the only surviving member from the Sunderland side that suffered a defeat to Manchester City in the EFL Cup final at Wembley in 2014.
 