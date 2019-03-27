It’s Positive Now – Leeds United Star On Injury Comeback

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United star Kemar Roofe has revealed he is now in the final stage of his recovery before returning to training with the team, and admits he can now see the finish line in the race to get back to full fitness.



Roofe, who is the leading goalscorer for Leeds in the Championship this term, suffered knee ligament damage towards the latter stages of the Whites’ win over Swansea City last month.











The striker carried on for the rest of the game, but further tests revealed the seriousness of the problem and he has been working to recover.



And the 26-year-old is now closing in on a return with just eight games remaining in the season, and revealed he is now working on his final stage of recovery before joining his team-mates in training.





Roofe insisted he can now see the finish line in the race to get back to fitness and stressed everything is going positive as he works on exercises with the ball to get up to full speed.



“Yes, it’s a bit positive now. We’re outside, doing a bit of ball work now, turning, sprinting, some more game-realistic exercises”, Roofe told LUTV.





“The previous week, it was more straight-lined, just to keep the knee straight, but now the knee is at good strength so we can move about now.



“We’re footballers, so we want to be out on the grass as much as possible and this is a stage where basically, I can see the finish line and get back with the team training.



“So this is the next stage to complete and then I can train.”



The Englishman also admitted it has been frustrating to be not playing at such a crucial stage of the season, but maintained it was a nice feeling to watch the team produce good performances in recent weeks.



“Yes, it’s frustrating not to being out there, but it’s also nice watching the boys at work and showing a good performance”, he added.



Roofe has netted 14 goals and registered two assists from his 26 appearances in the Championship this term.

