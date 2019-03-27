Liverpool and Man Utd Linked Callum Hudson-Odoi Increasing Desire For Summer Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Callum Hudson-Odoi, who has been linked with Manchester United and Liverpool in recent days, has been keener to leave Chelsea since breaking into the England set-up, according to the Times.



The 18-year-old winger is set to enter the final year of his contract in the summer and Chelsea have already resisted offers to sell him to Bayern Munich in the January transfer window.











The youngster slapped in a transfer request in January and is keen to push for a move away from the club, despite Chelsea insisting that they will hold on to him.



It has been claimed that the Blues have told Hudson-Odoi that he will not be allowed to leave even if he refuses to sign a new contract with the club.





But the winger, who is now being linked with the Blues' Premier League rivals Liverpool and Manchester United, has been even more determined to find the exit door at Chelsea since breaking into Gareth Southgate’s England senior side.



He made his debut for England as a substitute against the Czech Republic on Friday before starting against Montenegro on Monday.





Hudson-Odoi is yet to get a Premier League start at Chelsea this season and believes he needs to play regular football in order to keep making the England squad ahead of next year’s European Championship.



Bayern Munich are likely to make fresh offers for him in the summer, while Liverpool and Manchester United could test Chelsea's resolve.



However, Chelsea remain keen to hold on to him and their transfer ban has further complicated their decision making ahead of the summer window.

