06 October 2018

26 August 2018

27/03/2019 - 12:49 GMT

Liverpool Banking On Jurgen Klopp To Keep Attacker Away From Real Madrid

 




Sadio Mane is tempted by the idea of playing under Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid, but his close relationship with Jurgen Klopp could help Liverpool to hold on to him, according to Spanish daily Marca.

The 26-year-old forward has emerged as one of Real Madrid’s top targets for the summer and the club believe he is one of the players who could be attainable in the coming months.




Zidane has directly told the club to pursue Mane, while he spoke to the forward in his prior spell as Real Madrid coach.

It has been claimed that the Senegalese has been significantly seduced by the idea of playing under the tutelage of Zidane, who he believes is one of the best coaches in the world.
 


But he maintains a very close relationship with Klopp and that could ultimately prove to be the key in Liverpool’s attempt to keep him at the club.

Mane joined Liverpool from Southampton in 2016 and has played his best football under the German at Anfield.
 


However, Real Madrid believe that the pulling power of Zidane could ultimately help them to snare the player away from Liverpool.

Mane, who signed a new contract with Liverpool in November, is happy at Anfield but is willing to accept a transfer with a club of Real Madrid’s stature wanting him.
 