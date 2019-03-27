Liverpool Loanee Glowing About Bundesliga Loan Spell

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool loanee Marko Grujic has conceded that if the decision rested on him he would like to rejoin Hertha Berlin in the summer.



Grujic has been on loan at Hertha Berlin since last summer and despite a few injury issues, he has continued to remain one of the first names on their teamsheet this season.











The midfielder is towards the end of his loan spell in the Bundesliga and admits that he has enjoyed playing for Hertha Berlin as he has been given the opportunity to feature regularly and show his qualities.



The Serbian wants to rejoin the club for another spell in the summer if Liverpool again decide to loan him out, but conceded that the final decision does not rest with him.





Grujic told German daily Bild when asked whether the last eight games of the season are his final matches for Hertha Berlin: “Hopefully not, because I feel very comfortable in Berlin.



“Hertha gave me the opportunity to play in the Bundesliga. I am still very young and for me, my time with Hertha, except the injuries, has been brilliant so far with respect to showing my quality.





“But I ultimately I won’t be making the decision.



“However, if I could choose myself, I would stay with Hertha for another year, or even two years, to make a name for myself and improve all my qualities.



“And that’s only possible if I play regularly.”



Despite interest from other clubs, the midfielder stressed that his preference would always be Hertha Berlin and they will remain his choice, even if Liverpool decide to sell him.



“Yes, Hertha are my favourites. I would love to stay here longer.



“And I Liverpool ever want to sell me and I could decide, it would be great if Hertha make an offer.”

