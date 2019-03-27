Neil Lennon Pulled Me Aside – Celtic Star Gives Boss Vote of Confidence

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic star Ryan Christie has admitted it has been brilliant settling down under Neil Lennon after the departure of Brendan Rodgers, and admits he cannot wait to play under the new manager.



Christie, who is inching closer to a full recovery from injury, had featured prominently and impressed for the first team under Rodgers this term.











However, the midfielder picked up the injury during Rodgers’ last game in charge against Motherwell last month and has yet to make an appearance under Lennon.



Despite the change in personnel on the touchline, Christie has admitted none of the players have endured any difficulty in settling down under the new manager.





The 24-year-old also revealed that Lennon pulled him aside for a chat, shortly after arriving at Celtic, and stressed that he cannot wait to start playing under the Northern Irishman at Parkhead.



“Yes, it’s been brilliant [settling down under Lennon]. I think all the boys have agreed to that since he has come in”, Christie told Celtic TV.





“He’s been brilliant to me so far, as soon as he came in the door, within a couple of days he pulled me aside to just have a chat with me and get to know me a bit and likewise me with him.



“That was nice and now just for me.



"I’m just desperate to get my first taste of playing under him.”



Christie, who joined the Bhoys from Inverness in 2015, has netted 10 goals and registered nine assists in his first full season at Parkhead this term.

