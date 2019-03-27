Photo: Liverpool Talent Provides Injury Comeback Update

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool talent Rhian Brewster has provided an update on his return from injury after being sidelined for more than a year owing to an ankle injury.



Brewster, who won the Golden Boot award at the FIFA U-17 World Cup held in India in 2017, is widely regarded as a future star at Liverpool.











However, the 18-year-old has yet to make his senior debut for the Reds and is still only getting back to speed after suffering ankle ligament damage last season.



The striker underwent surgery on his ankle and has been out of action since January 2018, but resumed training for the first time during Liverpool’s training camp in Marbella last month.



Getting closer to the comeback… ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/XCcFu3OLTq — Rhian Brewster (@RhianBrewster9) March 26, 2019



And following his return to training with the first team, Brewster has now provided an update on his recovery.



“Getting closer to the comeback”, Brewster wrote while posting a picture of him in training.





Despite resuming normal training, it remains to be seen whether Liverpool will provide an opportunity for Brewster at senior level, as they prepare for a challenging end to the season.



Brewster, who signed a long term contract with the club in the summer, notched up more than 20 appearances for England Under-17s.

