27/03/2019 - 21:34 GMT

Quickly Realised Importance of EFL Trophy – Jack Ross

 




Sunderland boss Jack Ross has revealed he quickly became aware that the EFL Trophy was a realistic chance of silverware this season and admits he is hoping to do his job by lifting the trophy on Sunday.

The Black Cats have the opportunity to add a piece of silverware to their season under Ross, when they face Portsmouth in the EFL Trophy final on Sunday at Wembley.




Sunderland have yet to taste defeat since the turn of the year and will be fresh heading into the cup final after their two-week hiatus from action due to international call-ups.

Ross, who took over at the Stadium of Light last summer, has lifted the gloom on Wearside, with the club still being backed by a massive group of supporters, despite their relegation to League One.
 


And the Scot has revealed he was aware of the EFL Trophy being a realistic chance to lift silverware with Sunderland this term, also stressing that he is hoping to get the job done on Sunday by lifting the cup.

“I was made aware very quickly that this competition provided us with a realistic chance of getting to Wembley”, Ross said in a press conference.  
 


“I knew what it would mean to the fans and how high the demand would be for tickets and everything that comes with the day.

“This was always an opportunity to win silverware.

"The importance of winning on Sunday is to continue the momentum we’ve built up this season.

“It’s just my job to bring success to the club.

"Hopefully, on Sunday, I can start that.”

Sunderland will be without the services of Duncan Watmore and Chris Maguire on Sunday, but winter-recruit Will Grigg is expected to be in contention for a place in the playing eleven.
 