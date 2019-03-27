Rangers and Chelsea Youth Set-ups Similar But Big Pride At Ibrox – Gers Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers youngster Nathan Young-Coombes has compared the youth set-up at Ibrox and the one at Chelsea, where he spent two years with the academy.



Young-Coombes, who made the switch to Rangers last month, also turned out for the likes of Crystal Palace and Chelsea at youth level.











The 16-year-old forward joined Rangers Under-17s just before their successful Al Kass International Cup tournament in Qatar last month and stood out as an impressive performer.



After his perfect introduction to the Rangers academy, Young-Coombes has compared the youth set-ups at Ibrox and Chelsea, insisting the professionalism and quality is just the same.





The Englishman admitted his team-mates and coaches have made it easier to bed in at Ibrox and added there is a sense of pride at the club, which is not very common down south of the border.



“There are not many differences. The professionalism and quality is just the same here as at Chelsea”, Young-Coombes said in a Twitter Q&A.





“My team-mates, coaches and older boys have made me feel welcome and I can see a pride in this club whereas that doesn’t really happen down south.”



Young-Coombes also described learning from Steven Gerrard as an unbelievable opportunity and added that he hopes he can get better from the experience.



“Having Steven Gerrard here is an unbelievable opportunity – with all of his knowledge and wisdom I can only hope to get better”, he added.



Young-Coombes netted four goals that included a hat-trick during the young Gers run to the Al Kass International Cup trophy last month.

