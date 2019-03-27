Rangers Need Something Special At Celtic – Former Scotland Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scotland international Alan Rough feels Rangers will have to come up with something special during the Old Firm derby against Celtic, if they are to take a positive result away from Parkhead.



Steven Gerrard’s men return to action in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday, when they lock horns with bitter rivals Celtic.











The Gers have allowed Celtic top open up a 10-point lead in the race for the Premiership title since the turn of the year and are under pressure to get a result on Sunday.



A defeat to the Hoops could well and truly put the outcome of the title race beyond any doubt and Rough feels Rangers will have to produce something special to get a result at Celtic.





The former Bhoy insisted Rangers must go to Parkhead with a plan and although he conceded the hosts are missing key players to injury, Rough stressed home advantage is a huge thing for Celtic.



“I think they’ll have to go there with a plan. We saw Rangers go to Parkhead before and sitting in and pressing Celtic”, Rough said on the PLZ Soccer show.





“Celtic need their better players back and I think Celtic are just stumbling along just now.



"Obviously three big players are out [due to injury] just now.



"If they can get any of them back, it would make a difference.



“But it's home advantage and I think Rangers are the ones who will have to come up with something special to take something out of this game.”



Rangers are without a win in their last four outings across all competitions, ahead of the meeting with rivals Celtic.

