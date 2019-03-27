XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

27/03/2019 - 12:54 GMT

They Know How To Get It Done – Celtic Star Banking On Bhoys Experience

 




Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie has stressed the winning mentality within the dressing room at Parkhead and insists the Bhoys have players who are well versed on getting over the line at the end of the season.

The Hoops opened up a 10-point lead over bitter rivals Rangers at the summit of the Scottish Premiership table before they entered the international break this month.




Neil Lennon’s men will now have another opportunity to put the title race beyond any doubt when they host Rangers in the third Glasgow derby of the season at Parkhead on Sunday.

The meeting with their rivals will be a crucial one for the Bhoys, as they aim to build momentum after the break to take them over the line during the business end of the season.
 


And Christie has stressed Celtic’s winning mentality in recent months and went on to claim they have enough experienced players in the dressing room to help motivate each other on their way to completing a treble treble this term.

The 24-year-old insisted the mentality is great going into the derby and admitted that players like Scott Brown, Mikael Lustig and James Forrest know how to bring the best out of the team in crunch situations.  
 


“Yes, it’s really good. Obviously the main thing that helps us is, we’ve got so many boys in that changing room who have kind of been through it [before]”, Christie told Celtic TV.

“Especially with the last couple of seasons, you look at Broony [Brown], he’s there every season, he leads us out, but the likes of Mikael Lustig and all these boys, James Forrest, when it comes to the crunch time of the season, they know how to really step up and kick on.

“Also it’s brilliant for the likes of me to have people around me like that to motivate us.

“Over the last couple of months, a couple of last-minute winners was just a credit to us and the boys, the mentality of sticking in and getting over the line.”

Christie, who is currently recovering from a thigh muscle strain, might struggle to make his way into the team for the derby against Rangers on Sunday.
 