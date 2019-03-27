XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

27/03/2019 - 12:44 GMT

Virgil van Dijk Is Leader Liverpool Needed – Daniel Agger

 




Former Liverpool defender Daniel Agger believes Virgil van Dijk is the leader the Reds needed in the heart of defence.

Van Dijk, who arrived at Anfield from Southampton last year, has quickly established himself as one of the best at what he does in Europe.




The Dutchman was an integral part of the Liverpool side that finished as runners-up in the Champions League last season and has continued his stellar form this term.

Liverpool are leading the race for the Premier League title and have once again qualified for the quarter-finals of the Champions League, where they face FC Porto next month.
 


And in the wake of his impressive and consistent displays at Anfield, Van Dijk has come in for praise from Agger, who is a fan of the defender.

The former Reds defender also explained what he feels the biggest difference Van Dijk has made to Liverpool is.
 


Agger insisted the Reds were lacking a dependable figure like Van Dijk at the back and lauded his character for lifting the entire team since arriving at Anfield.

"The first thing is, that was what Liverpool needed: a leader, a talented footballer, a strong defender, somebody the players could rely on", Agger told the club’s official website.

"I think that's the biggest difference he has made.

"He's obviously a good footballer but he's also a good character to have in a team, a strong character and a leader.

"All football teams need leaders, and if you lack them you won't have the consistency that's needed in the Premier League.

"So it's been impressive, and I'm definitely a big fan of his."

Jurgen Klopp’s men will next face Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Sunday as they aim to put more pressure on rivals Manchester City in the race for the league title.
 