Yes, He’s Interesting For Clubs – Agent of Arsenal and Spurs Target Malcom On Speculation

The agent of Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur target Malcom has conceded his client is a wanted man, but has hinted at a possible Barcelona stay.



Barcelona paid a fee in the region of €40m to sign the winger from Bordeaux last summer, despite the player seemingly being on his way to joining Serie A giants Roma.











However, Malcom has been a bit part player at Barcelona and has struggled to win over coach Ernesto Valverde.



His representatives will meet Barcelona later this month to discuss his future and clubs such as Arsenal, Tottenham and Inter have been linked with being interested in signing him in the summer.





Leonardo Cornacini, his representative, makes no bones about the fact that Malcom is in demand, however he has dropped a hint that the winger could stay at Barcelona.



“Malcom is certainly an interesting player for any European club”, the agent told Italian outlet Calciomercato.it.





“But he a long contract, until 2023, with Barcelona.



“He is adapting well and we believe that next year he will do much better than this.”



Malcom has made just 15 appearances for Barcelona in all competitions this season and has appeared just once in the starting eleven in La Liga.

