Always Dreamed Of Job – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Delights At Man Utd Appointment

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has expressed his delight after being appointed as the permanent Manchester United manager.



Manchester United have ended the uncertainty around their managerial position by confirming that Solskjaer has been appointed as the permanent boss on a three-year deal.











The Norwegian returned to his former club as caretaker manager in December with Manchester United expected to bring in someone new in the summer as a permanent appointee.



But Manchester United’s performances over the last few months and the overwhelming support he has received from the players and the fans made the decision for the club.





Solskjaer admits that it is a special club and admits that from the day he started his coaching career, becoming the Manchester United manager was his ultimate dream.



“From the first day I arrived, I felt at home at this special club,” the former striker told the club’s official website.





“It was an honour to be a Manchester United player, and then to start my coaching career here.



“The last few months have been a fantastic experience and I want to thank all of the coaches, players and staff for the work we’ve done so far.



“This is the job that I always dreamed of doing and I’m beyond excited to have the chance to lead the club long-term and hopefully deliver the continued success that our amazing fans deserve.”



Manchester United’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is also looking forward to the next stage of rebuilding under Solskjaer and believes they have got the right man for the club.



He said: “Since coming in as caretaker manager in December, the results Ole has delivered speak for themselves.



“More than just performances and results, Ole brings a wealth of experience, both as a player and as a coach, coupled with a desire to give young players their chance and a deep understanding of the culture of the club.



"This all means that he is the right person to take Manchester United forward.



“I want to thank Ole and the coaching team for everything they have done so far and congratulate him on this richly deserved appointment.



“The fans and everyone at the club are behind him as he looks to take us where we need to be and build the next stage of our history.”

