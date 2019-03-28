Arsenal To Use Napoli Tie To Run Rule Over Potential Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal are set to run the rule over Lorenzo Insigne when they take on Napoli in their Europa League quarter-final tie next month as they look to firm up their interest in the winger.



Insigne’s future has come under the scanner ahead of the summer and super agent Mino Raiola could swing into action to secure a lucrative move for his client.











The Italian deal-maker has been linked with having offered Insigne to several sides ahead of the summer transfer window.



Arsenal have been interested in the speedster since last year and the Gunners are edging towards a decision over whether to chase him.





According to Italian radio station Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli, scouts from the north London club will closely monitor Insigne’s performance when Napoli take on Arsenal in the Europa League next month.



The 27-year-old has emerged as a major target for the Gunners and the club are keen to firm up their scouting of him ahead of the summer.





Insigne is a key player for Napoli and the club will hope that he steps up when they face the Gunners next month.



However, a good performance from the player could also mean Arsenal will make a move for him in the summer.

