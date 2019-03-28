Barcelona Have Price In Mind For Everton and Tottenham Target Malcom

Follow @insidefutbol





Barcelona have set a steep asking price for Arsenal, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur wing target Malcom ahead of the summer transfer window.



The Brazilian winger joined Barcelona from Bordeaux last year, but he has been little more than a bit part player under Ernesto Valverde this season at the Nou Camp.











His agent recently indicated that the Brazilian could still be a Barcelona player next season, but the Blaugrana have been tipped to sell if made a reasonable offer.



Malcom and his representatives are likely to meet Barcelona soon to discuss his future, but the club already have a price in mind if they want to sell him in the coming months.





And according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, the Catalan giants want a fee in the region of €50m in order to let the Brazilian go in the next transfer window.



While he has played little football, Barcelona spent a fee in excess of €40m to sign Malcom last summer and believe they can sell him at a premium.





Barcelona believe that at 22, the player is still young enough to come good and they should be able to get the best price possible for him.



Clubs such as Arsenal, Everton and Tottenham are keeping tabs on him and even Serie A giants Inter are also interested in signing the Brazilian.

