XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/03/2019 - 14:03 GMT

Barcelona Have Price In Mind For Everton and Tottenham Target Malcom

 




Barcelona have set a steep asking price for Arsenal, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur wing target Malcom ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Brazilian winger joined Barcelona from Bordeaux last year, but he has been little more than a bit part player under Ernesto Valverde this season at the Nou Camp.




His agent recently indicated that the Brazilian could still be a Barcelona player next season, but the Blaugrana have been tipped to sell if made a reasonable offer.

Malcom and his representatives are likely to meet Barcelona soon to discuss his future, but the club already have a price in mind if they want to sell him in the coming months.
 


And according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, the Catalan giants want a fee in the region of €50m in order to let the Brazilian go in the next transfer window.

While he has played little football, Barcelona spent a fee in excess of €40m to sign Malcom last summer and believe they can sell him at a premium.
 


Barcelona believe that at 22, the player is still young enough to come good and they should be able to get the best price possible for him.

Clubs such as Arsenal, Everton and Tottenham are keeping tabs on him and even Serie A giants Inter are also interested in signing the Brazilian.
 