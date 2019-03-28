Bayern Munich Put Swoop To Sign Arsenal Target On Ice Until 2020

Follow @insidefutbol





Bayern Munich are planning to get their hands on Arsenal midfield target Kai Havertz during the summer of 2020.



The 19-year-old German attacking midfielder has been attracting the prying eyes of several clubs in Europe with his performances for Bayer Leverkusen.











He made his debut for the club in 2016 and despite his tender years, has developed into one of the first names on their team-sheet.



Arsenal have been keeping tabs on him with a view to taking him to England, but Bayern Munich are the ones who have been making the running for Havertz.





But according to French sports daily L’Equipe, the German champions are willing to wait until the end of next season in order to sign the youngster from Leverkusen.



The Bavarians have been prepared to offer €75m for the youngster this summer, but they have found tough negotiators in the form of Leverkusen.





The Bundesliga club do not want to lose one of their top young talents at the moment and have slapped a €100m asking price for the player.



Bayern Munich are planning to spend big to rejuvenate their squad, but it seems Havertz is now not on their agenda for the moment.

