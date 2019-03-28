XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/03/2019 - 12:56 GMT

Bayern Munich Put Swoop To Sign Arsenal Target On Ice Until 2020

 




Bayern Munich are planning to get their hands on Arsenal midfield target Kai Havertz during the summer of 2020.

The 19-year-old German attacking midfielder has been attracting the prying eyes of several clubs in Europe with his performances for Bayer Leverkusen.




He made his debut for the club in 2016 and despite his tender years, has developed into one of the first names on their team-sheet.

Arsenal have been keeping tabs on him with a view to taking him to England, but Bayern Munich are the ones who have been making the running for Havertz.
 


But according to French sports daily L’Equipe, the German champions are willing to wait until the end of next season in order to sign the youngster from Leverkusen.

The Bavarians have been prepared to offer €75m for the youngster this summer, but they have found tough negotiators in the form of Leverkusen.
 


The Bundesliga club do not want to lose one of their top young talents at the moment and have slapped a €100m asking price for the player.

Bayern Munich are planning to spend big to rejuvenate their squad, but it seems Havertz is now not on their agenda for the moment.
 