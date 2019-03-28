XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/03/2019 - 13:04 GMT

Claim From Italy: Tottenham Touch Base With Serie A Side, Explore Summer Swoop

 




Tottenham Hotspur have opened talks with Napoli for the signature of midfielder Amadou Diawara during the summer transfer window.

Diawara’s future at Napoli was under the microscope in January when he was linked with a move away from the San Paolo, with several clubs believed to be interested.




The midfielder continued with the Serie A giants, but ahead of the end of the season, the rumours around his future are back and he is again been tipped to leave Napoli.

Tottenham have long been interested in the 21-year-old Guinea international and there are suggestions that the club have made a concrete move for him.
 


According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the north London club have touched base with Napoli and have opened conversations over signing Diawara in the summer transfer window.

The Italian outfit have insisted in public that they do not plan to sell, but there are indications that they will let him go if they get the right price.
 


The Serie A giants are said to be demanding a fee of around €50m and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham agree to pay such a price for Diawara.

Arsenal have also been keeping tabs on the 21-year-old, but for the moment Tottenham are the ones who have made the first concrete move.
 