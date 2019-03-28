Claim From Italy: Tottenham Touch Base With Serie A Side, Explore Summer Swoop

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur have opened talks with Napoli for the signature of midfielder Amadou Diawara during the summer transfer window.



Diawara’s future at Napoli was under the microscope in January when he was linked with a move away from the San Paolo, with several clubs believed to be interested.











The midfielder continued with the Serie A giants, but ahead of the end of the season, the rumours around his future are back and he is again been tipped to leave Napoli.



Tottenham have long been interested in the 21-year-old Guinea international and there are suggestions that the club have made a concrete move for him.





According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the north London club have touched base with Napoli and have opened conversations over signing Diawara in the summer transfer window.



The Italian outfit have insisted in public that they do not plan to sell, but there are indications that they will let him go if they get the right price.





The Serie A giants are said to be demanding a fee of around €50m and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham agree to pay such a price for Diawara.



Arsenal have also been keeping tabs on the 21-year-old, but for the moment Tottenham are the ones who have made the first concrete move.

