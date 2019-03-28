Confident Aberdeen Will Believe In Beating Celtic, Former Bhoy Warns

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Celtic star Alan Rough is sure Aberdeen will be confident of beating the Bhoys in the Scottish Cup semi-final after their recent success over Rangers.



Derek McInnes’ young side booked their berth in the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup with a convincing 2-0 win over Rangers at Ibrox earlier this month.











The Dons are now unbeaten in their last three visits to Glasgow and will lock horns with Celtic in the semi-final at Hampden Park in just over two weeks’ time.



And despite suffering defeat to Celtic in the Scottish League Cup final at Hampden Park in December, Rough feels Aberdeen will be confident of beating the Bhoys this time around after their recent success over Rangers.





The former Bhoy insisted the Dons have exciting young players and stressed they will be confident about beating Celtic after attaining confidence and experience from their performances during big games in the recent past.



“I think it’s the young players that are exciting them, he’s looking to the future, he’s starting to get them on long-term deals and he’s hoping they’ll be there in two or three years, which he will get the benefit of”, Rough said on the PLZ Soccer show.





“I think that really now, with beating Rangers and having the success against Rangers, they will think they can take Celtic this time.



“I think they get more and more confidence getting to big semi-finals and playing in big games that these young players now are beginning to believe they can do it.”



Aberdeen return to action after the international break on Saturday, when they face Hearts at Tynecastle in the Scottish Premiership.

