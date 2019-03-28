XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/03/2019 - 12:21 GMT

Confident Aberdeen Will Believe In Beating Celtic, Former Bhoy Warns

 




Former Celtic star Alan Rough is sure Aberdeen will be confident of beating the Bhoys in the Scottish Cup semi-final after their recent success over Rangers.

Derek McInnes’ young side booked their berth in the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup with a convincing 2-0 win over Rangers at Ibrox earlier this month.




The Dons are now unbeaten in their last three visits to Glasgow and will lock horns with Celtic in the semi-final at Hampden Park in just over two weeks’ time.

And despite suffering defeat to Celtic in the Scottish League Cup final at Hampden Park in December, Rough feels Aberdeen will be confident of beating the Bhoys this time around after their recent success over Rangers.
 


The former Bhoy insisted the Dons have exciting young players and stressed they will be confident about beating Celtic after attaining confidence and experience from their performances during big games in the recent past.

“I think it’s the young players that are exciting them, he’s looking to the future, he’s starting to get them on long-term deals and he’s hoping they’ll be there in two or three years, which he will get the benefit of”, Rough said on the PLZ Soccer show.  
 


“I think that really now, with beating Rangers and having the success against Rangers, they will think they can take Celtic this time.

“I think they get more and more confidence getting to big semi-finals and playing in big games that these young players now are beginning to believe they can do it.”

Aberdeen return to action after the international break on Saturday, when they face Hearts at Tynecastle in the Scottish Premiership.
 