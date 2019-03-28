XRegister
06 October 2018

28/03/2019 - 21:40 GMT

Don’t Think Rangers Can Afford Ryan Kent – Former Ger

 




Rangers legend Derek Ferguson believes the Gers might not be able to afford to sign Ryan Kent on a permanent deal, but insists if they can find the cash they must push to do a deal. 

Kent, who made the switch to Ibrox on a season-long deal last summer from Liverpool, has been a star performer under Steven Gerrard for the Old Firm giants.




The Englishman has impressed on the back of regular first team football in Glasgow this term, but is tipped to still face a herculean task in breaking through into Jurgen Klopp’s plans at Anfield.

As such, Kent could be the subject of interest from several clubs, including Rangers, as Liverpool aim to cash in on him ahead of next season.
 


And Ferguson feels Rangers must push on for a move to lure Kent to Ibrox on a permanent basis in the summer, if they can raise the funds to swoop in for the winger.

The former Rangers star conceded he is not sure the Glasgow giants can meet an estimated £7m to £10m fee, but is in no doubt over Kent's qualities.
 


“Have Rangers got it? I don't think so”, Ferguson told Open Goal, when asked if Rangers can afford to sign Kent.

“Of course [if they have got it they should pay it] because he has been a shining light of the Rangers team.

“He is the one that can make things happen in the final third, which is really important.

“He looks a player.”

Kent signed an extension with Liverpool in August in a deal to keep him at the club until 2022.
 