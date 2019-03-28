Everton and RB Leipzig Enquire About Availability of Serie A Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton and RB Leipzig have taken soundings over the availability of Roma striker Patrik Schick, who could be on the move from the Stadio Olimpico in the summer.



Schick, who sealed a permanent move to Roma last summer after spending a year on loan from Sampdoria, has struggled to make a big impact at the capital club.











The striker has been limited to just 12 starts in Serie A and attracted interest from several clubs, including Tottenham from the Premier League, in the winter transfer window.



He is also set to have interest in the summer as, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Everton and RB Leipzig have lodged enquiries over his potential availability.





Roma value Schick in the region of €24m and are ready to sell, however it has been claimed they could be willing to let him leave on loan, with an obligation to buy.



The 23-year-old has managed a total of 53 appearances across all competitions for Roma since making the move to the Italian capital.







Roma have the Czech Republic international locked down on a contract running until the summer of 2022.



But with Roma ready to cash in, he could be set to leave long before the expiry of his contract.

