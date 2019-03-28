Forget About It – Former Scotland Star Warns Rangers About Improved Celtic Side

Follow @insidefutbol





Alan Rough has warned Rangers that Celtic are now a completely different team compared to the one that suffered a narrow defeat in the Glasgow derby in December.



Steven Gerrard’s men will be eyeing putting an end to a four-game winless run when they face Celtic in the derby at Parkhead on Sunday.











However, the Hoops have already opened up a 10-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership table and will provide a stern challenge for the Gers, especially in their own backyard.



Although Rangers were able to register a narrow 1-0 win during the previous meeting between the sides at Ibrox in December, Rough feels Celtic are better-equipped and a better side at the moment.





The former Bhoy admitted Rangers will be looking to take inspiration from that win in December, but issued a warning to the Gers by insisting Celtic always turn up whenever required.



“I think Rangers will be hanging on to [the fact] that Celtic are winning games, but they’re not winning them in the manner that they have been [earlier in the season]”, Rough said on the PLZ Soccer show.





“Late goal against Hearts, late goal against Dundee, they’ll look at that game at new year and if they think that game is anything to base on winning at the weekend, they better forget about it.



“If you think back at that Celtic team, you had Mikey Johnston [at] centre-forward, you had no Kieran Tierney and there was another couple of positions as well, so I wouldn’t go by that because we all know when Celtic need to turn up, they turn up.”



Celtic registered a 1-0 win over Rangers, when the two sides met earlier this season at Parkhead in September.

