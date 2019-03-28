He Is A Genius – Scott Brown In High Praise For Celtic Team-mate

Follow @insidefutbol





Scott Brown has heaped praise on Celtic team-mate Tom Rogic, lauding the midfielder’s technical ability and movement, which he has not seen in many other players he has played with in the past.



Rogic, who has yet to make an appearance since the turn of the year due to injury, is set to be available for the Glasgow derby against Rangers on Sunday.











The Australian has been a star performer for Celtic in big games in the recent past and will be a huge boost to the Bhoys ahead of the meeting with their bitter rivals.



And ahead of their crucial meeting with the Gers, Brown has heaped praise on his Celtic team-mate Rogic by lauding the midfielder for his technical ability and movement.





The Bhoys skipper even went on to claim there are not many players he has played with who have movement as good as Rogic and described the midfielder as a genius.



“Everyone knows how good Tom is, technical, he is a genius, that left-foot of his has won us so many games before”, Brown told Celtic TV.





“There’s not a lot of players that I’ve played with who have movement as good as what his is.”



Rogic, who is coming back from a knee injury, has been restricted to just 15 appearances in this season's Scottish Premiership.

