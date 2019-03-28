I Had Several Offers To Leave Sunderland – Josh Maja

Follow @insidefutbol





Bordeaux hitman Josh Maja says he had a host of offers on his table when he decided to leave Sunderland in the January transfer window.



The 20-year-old was in good form for Sunderland in the first half of the season and had 15 goals in 24 appearances for the club, as he powered their League One promotion push.











However, once the January window rolled in it became clear that the club would struggle to hold on to the striker and he eventually left the Stadium of Light for France with Bordeaux.



Maja revealed that Bordeaux were tracking his development for a while and believes his performance in the first half of the season forced them into action in the winter window,





Asked how he knew about Bordeaux’s interest, the striker told France Football: “From my agent.



“He told me that they had been interested since last year, so their interest went back further.





“I made a lot of progress at the beginning of the season and I think that’s why they decided to take action.”



Maja revealed that Bordeaux were not the only club interested in him and revealed that he had offers from England, Germany and Italy.



Asked if he had other options, the 20-year-old said: “Yes, I had some in England, Germany and Italy too.”

