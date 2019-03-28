It Could Really Backfire On Millwall – Former Leeds Star On Key Factor

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Ben Parker feels Millwall’s cruel exit from the FA Cup in their last outing could have a negative impact on them ahead of their Elland Road visit on Saturday.



Neil Harris’ men are battling to stay in the division with just eight games remaining in the season, as they return to action in the Championship against promotion-chasers Leeds at Elland Road.











The Lions were knocked out of the FA Cup by Brighton & Hove Albion in dramatic fashion at the Den in their last game, as the visitors came from two goals behind in the dying embers of the game, before clinching the tie on penalties.



And Parker feels Millwall’s cruel exit from the FA Cup could have a negative impact on them, when they return to action after the international break at Elland Road against Leeds.





The former White stressed that Leeds is one of the biggest games of the season for Millwall and insisted the demoralising exit to the Seagulls in the FA Cup could restrict the Lions in west Yorkshire.



“I fear from their point of view, when they’ve been struggling in a season like they have been doing in and around the bottom half of the Championship, you cling on to or hope for a little bit of glory like getting into the semi-final of the FA Cup”, Parker told LUTV.







“So for them to be cruelly missing out on that opportunity, I think it could have a negative effect, it really, really can.



“The big thing for them it was the next game against us, so they’ve got to psychologically build themselves back up for this game, because it’s going to be an emotional game, the fans, the rivalry is there.



“I’ve heard Neil Harris already come out and say this is the biggest game of the season for him.



"So to try and dust themselves off, pick themselves back up for which is going to be a big game because they’re scrapping for points also, it could really backfire on them.”



Millwall, who have a game in hand over the teams below them in the table, sit just a single point above the relegation zone at the moment.

