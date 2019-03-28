Jeremy Toljan Must Play Against Rangers – Former Celtic Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Celtic star Frank McAvennie has admitted he would play Jeremy Toljan ahead of Mikael Lustig at right-back in the Glasgow derby on Sunday to cope with the threat from Rangers' Ryan Kent.



Neil Lennon’s men will be looking to open up a 13-point lead at the summit of the Scottish Premiership table with a win over Rangers in the derby.











The Hoops are unbeaten in domestic competition since their last defeat, that came against Rangers, before the mid-season break and are in pole-position to secure a treble treble at the end of the season.



However, the Gers are in desperate need of a result and will be aiming to try and inject some life back into the title race with a win over their bitter rivals.





And ahead of the showdown between the two Glasgow giants, McAvennie has insisted he would play Toljan at right-back instead of Lustig to cope better with the threat from Kent in wide areas.



The former Bhoy conceded Lustig does not have the energy to go up and down on the flank against Kent and stressed Toljan would do a better job in the role.





“I'd put Toljan ahead of Lustig [at right-back] because he can get forward and deal with Kent”, McAvennie said on Open Goal.



“If he's got centre-halves I think he [Lennon] will play Toljan because he's got pace.



“He can get up the pitch and make Kent think about going the other way.



“Lustig loves going up, but he can't get back.



"Toljan has got that energy.”



Toljan, who joined Celtic on loan from Borussia Dortmund in January, has started all of the Bhoys’ last six games in the Scottish Premiership.

