Juventus Boosted In Chase For Liverpool and Man City Target Joao Felix

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United target Joao Felix is dreaming of playing alongside countryman Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus.



The 19-year-old forward has emerged as one of the hottest names in European football, despite only making his debut for Benfica at the start of the season.











Several European giants are interested in getting their hands on Felix, with Premier League trio Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United having been linked.



Juventus have been pushing to land the youngster and have had several meetings with Portuguese super agent Jorge Mendes.





And in a big boost for the Italian champions, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Felix is dreaming of playing alongside Ronaldo in Turin.



The forward's desire could give Juventus an edge in what is expected to be a fierce race for Felix in the summer.





Benfica have been clear they want any interested club to offer to meet the €120m release clause in his contract.



Juventus are planning to make an initial offer for the youngster in May in order to understand what kind of money would eventually convince Benfica to sell him.

