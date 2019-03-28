Leeds Boss Marcelo Bielsa Delivers Team News Ahead Of Millwall Clash

Follow @insidefutbol





Marcelo Bielsa has revealed that Kemar Roofe is still not fit enough to feature for Leeds United against Millwall on Saturday, but he expects him back on the pitch next week.



Roofe has been out of action since last month due to a knee injury but did return to training recently, with the club expecting him to be part of the squad soon.











However, the Millwall game has come too early for the striker and Bielsa admits that he will not be part of the squad when Leeds host the Londoners at Elland Road on Saturday.



But Leeds boss expects him to be part of his plans when the Whites travel to the Midlands to take on Birmingham City a week from Saturday.





Bielsa said in a press conference: “Roofe is not going to be fit for Millwall, but he will be ready for the next game after that.”



The Argentine delivered positive injury news on Pontus Jansson and Adam Forshaw and the duo will be part of the squad this weekend.





“Both players are ready for Millwall.”



Leeds went into the international break on the back of a 1-0 defeat at home to Sheffield United, which saw them drop to third in the league table.

